FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.61.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.72 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.25. The firm has a market cap of C$692.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Enerflex (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.