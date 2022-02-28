FY2023 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Desjardins

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 61.56. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

