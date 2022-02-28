FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

SAN stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.3% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 61,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

