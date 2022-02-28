FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

OR opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 2,277.78%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.