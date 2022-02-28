FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Raised by Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

PIF stock opened at C$15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

