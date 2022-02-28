FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Raised by Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.40%.
About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
