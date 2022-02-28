FY2023 EPS Estimates for TCG BDC, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCG BDC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

CGBD opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $741.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.