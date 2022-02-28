FY2023 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

