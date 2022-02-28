FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Shares of NGT opened at C$86.23 on Monday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.33%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

