FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issued By Truist Financial

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Root in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

ROOT stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Root by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

