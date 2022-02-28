G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $468.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 249,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

