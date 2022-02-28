Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. 1,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

