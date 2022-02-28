Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20. Galiano Gold traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 103236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$175.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

