GamyFi Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,274.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $308,392.01 and approximately $245,274.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

