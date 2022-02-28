Gas Price Reaches $4.88 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Gas has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $49.44 million and $9.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00011860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.
About Gas
According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
