Gatechain Token (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gatechain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00106477 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatechain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatechain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatechain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gatechain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatechain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.