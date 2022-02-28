Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

