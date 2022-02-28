Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,232. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.