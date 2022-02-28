Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $335,020.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,413,889 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

