Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 207,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,947. The company has a market cap of $808.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

