General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Up to $227.98

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $227.98, but opened at $240.05. General Dynamics shares last traded at $229.36, with a volume of 16,156 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $204.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,612,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

