Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,046 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SAP opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92.
SAP Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.