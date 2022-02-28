Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,046 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

