Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,851 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rimini Street worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,820. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

