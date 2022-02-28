Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,295 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of AppHarvest worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.16. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. On average, analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

