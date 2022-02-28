Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Selecta Biosciences worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SELB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

