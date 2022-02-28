Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 140,415 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,415 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 596,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.25 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.