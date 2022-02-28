Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 226,470 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Integral Ad Science worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of IAS opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

