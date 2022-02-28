Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 65,260 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of American Superconductor worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.18 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

