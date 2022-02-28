Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,876 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Willdan Group worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

