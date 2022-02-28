Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 398,421 EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 398,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of EverCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

