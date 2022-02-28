Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of MVB Financial worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 231.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $241,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

MVB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.