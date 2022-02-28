Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Rekor Systems worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR opened at $4.65 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

