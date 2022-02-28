Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Custom Truck One Source worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

CTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Custom Truck One Source Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.