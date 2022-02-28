Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Datto worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $15,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datto by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Datto by 31,506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Datto by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $23.32 on Monday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

MSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

