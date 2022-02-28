Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of National Presto Industries worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Presto Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE:NPK opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

