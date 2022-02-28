Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of IMAX worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $179,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IMAX by 110,507.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 31.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $411,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

