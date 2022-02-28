Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Hims & Hers Health worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

