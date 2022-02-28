Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of AvePoint worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

