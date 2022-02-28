Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) by 1,379.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Origin Materials worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

