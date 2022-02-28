Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $7.37 Million in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.93 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

