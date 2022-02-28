Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 187,654 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Alto Ingredients worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 67.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 301,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $407.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.73. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

