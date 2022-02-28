Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 706,633 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 923.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of 23andMe worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 23andMe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 4.23 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 3.85 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.83.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.