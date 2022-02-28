Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,192 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

