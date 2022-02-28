Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Entravision Communications worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Entravision Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.