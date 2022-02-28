Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Identiv worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 83.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 18.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $21.67 on Monday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.23 million, a P/E ratio of 541.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

