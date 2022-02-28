Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Genius Brands International worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 887.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Genius Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Genius Brands International news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.