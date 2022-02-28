Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Eastman Kodak worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:KODK opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

