Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 168,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 101,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

