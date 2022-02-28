Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Marcus worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at $177,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.76. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

