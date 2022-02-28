Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 150,978 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Seres Therapeutics worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 514,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 291.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 496,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $757.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.