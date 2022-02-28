Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,840 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,840 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of W&T Offshore worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.